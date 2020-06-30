Global  

Two workers dead, four hospitalised after Benzimdazole gas leaks at Visakhapatnam pharma plant

DNA Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The gas leak was reported around 11:30 PM, following which the pharmaceutical unit was shut down.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 2 die, 4 hospitalised following gas leak at factory in Visakhapatnam

2 die, 4 hospitalised following gas leak at factory in Visakhapatnam 01:17

 At least two workers died due to leakage of Benzimidazole gas in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Four got hospitalised after falling sick following the gas leakage on June 30. The incident took place at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. More details are awaited in this regard.

