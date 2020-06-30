Two workers dead, four hospitalised after Benzimdazole gas leaks at Visakhapatnam pharma plant



Related videos from verified sources Enquiring cause of gas leakage: Visakhapatnam DCP



At least two workers died due to leakage of Benzimidazole gas in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Four got hospitalised after falling sick following the gas leakage on June 30. While speaking to ANI,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05 Published 3 hours ago Visakhapatnam gas leak: High-power committee meets affected villagers, political parties



A high-power committee on LG Polymers gas leak incident met a select group of political party representatives and affected villagers at the municipal corporation building in Visakhapatnam on June 07... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago Vizag gas leak: Police arrests Left parties workers, FIR filed



Police arrested workers of Left parties in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on June 05. The party workers were going to protest at LG Polymers industry where gas leak incident occurred on May 07. Around.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Vizag: 2 dead, 4 fall sick after gas leak at plant Two workers died and four others were hospitalised following benzimidazole gas leakage from the Sainor Life Sciences pharma company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma...

IndiaTimes 10 hours ago





Tweets about this