Two workers dead, four hospitalised after Benzimdazole gas leaks at Visakhapatnam pharma plant

At least two workers died due to leakage of Benzimidazole gas in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Four got hospitalised after falling sick following the gas leakage on June 30. The incident took place at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. More details are awaited in this regard.
A high-power committee on LG Polymers gas leak incident met a select group of political party representatives and affected villagers at the municipal corporation building in Visakhapatnam on June 07...
Police arrested workers of Left parties in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on June 05. The party workers were going to protest at LG Polymers industry where gas leak incident occurred on May 07. Around..