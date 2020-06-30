Intense lockdown in Chennai, Madurai to continue till July 5



Related videos from verified sources Lockdown extension: Chennai under strict surveillance



Police is keeping a strict watch on commuters in Tamil Nadu after lockdown was extended till June 30 in four districts. State saw decrease in vehicular movement in Chennai on 2nd day of complete.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago Amma canteen in Chennai proves to be blessing for needy amid lockdown



Amma canteen is distributing free food amid COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai's Chetpet. As many hotels remain closed in the city due to lockdown, Amma canteen is ensuring food for needy ones. Tamil Nadu.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago Lockdown continues in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai



Lockdown to remain imposed till June 30 in four districts of Tamil Nadu due to increase in COVID-19 cases. The four districts include Chennai, along with Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this