Intense lockdown in Chennai, Madurai to continue till July 5

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The TN government on Monday announced extension of the general lockdown until July 31 with an aim to contain the Covid-19 surge. The government also extended the ongoing intense lockdown in Greater Chennai, including parts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, besides Madurai corporation until July 5.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Chennai observes complete lockdown

COVID-19: Chennai observes complete lockdown 01:11

 Chennai observed a complete lockdown on June 28 as the COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continue to rise. Except essential services such as ambulances, pharmacies, funeral hearses, and milk distribution, other activities remain suspended. The total number of COVID-19 cases in TN has crossed 78000 mark.

