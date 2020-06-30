Global  

Joe Biden names Indian-American expert as digital chief of staff

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Indian-American Medha Raj has been named by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his digital chief of staff, a key role in his election campaigns which are entirely going virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the US. In this capacity, Raj will work across all facets of the digital department to streamline and coordinate how to maximise the impact of its digital outputs, the Biden campaign said.
 Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released the diversity data for its staff for the first time. According to CNN, one-third of the staff are people of color and the majority are female.The new data does not break down the staffers on race and ethnicity. Soon after President Donald Trump’s...

