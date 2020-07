SC persuades ICAI for 'opt-out' relief for 3.5 lakh students Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Starting with a stern "don't make it difficult for the students" line, the Supreme Court on Monday was able to make Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to agree to give 'opt-out' option to 3.5 lakh candidates mid-way through the ongoing examination amidst raging Covid-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

