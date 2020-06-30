Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian woman, 29, wins £5,000 Commonwealth short story prize for Hindu-Muslim love story

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
A woman from Ranchi currently studying in the US has won £5,000 after her tale about a Hindu girl falling in love with a Muslim boy beat more than 5,000 entries from 49 countries to win the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize. Kritika Pandey, 29, was announced as the winner for "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes" by Ghanaian writer and editor Nii Ayikwei.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Coronavirus funerals: Sri Lanka's Muslims decry forced cremation

 Sri Lankan authorities insist on cremation for coronavirus victims. Some Muslims says its discrimination.
BBC News

New Zealand mosque shooter sentencing begins on August 24

 The sentencing hearing for an Australian man accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand’s worst mass shooting has been set to begin on August 24,..
WorldNews

Xinjiang: US seizes 'forced labour' Chinese hair imports

 The products came from Xinjiang - where a million Muslims have been detained for "re-education".
BBC News

Calls for UN probe of China’s forced birth control on Uighurs

 Politicians around the world have called for a United Nations probe into a Chinese government birth control campaign targeting largely Muslim minorities in the..
WorldNews

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

Devotees flock to Delhi's Bankhandi Mahadev Temple on 1st Monday of 'Sawan' month [Video]

Devotees flock to Delhi's Bankhandi Mahadev Temple on 1st Monday of 'Sawan' month

Prayers were offered at Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Precautionary measures are being taken by temple authorities in view of COVID spread. Sawan, the fifth month in Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Kanwariyas barred from entering Haridwar; 14 days quarantine on arrival

 Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees known as Kanwars, who visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar..
DNA

Ranchi Ranchi Metropolis in Jharkhand, India

Sawan Somwar: Devotees offer prayers from outside Ranchi temples, express disappointment [Video]

Sawan Somwar: Devotees offer prayers from outside Ranchi temples, express disappointment

On the first Monday of the auspicious 'Sawan' month, devotees on July 6 offered prayers from outside Pahari Mandir in Ranchi. The portals of Pahari Mandir remain closed for the devotees amid COVID-19 scare. Only priests of the temple are allowed inside the temple, who performed rituals and Aartis in absence of the devotees. The Jharkhand government announced an extension of the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
'Centre's electricity reform will damage country's federal system': Jharkhand CM [Video]

'Centre's electricity reform will damage country's federal system': Jharkhand CM

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren commented on the next generation electricity power reforms and said that it's is a conspiracy to unsteady the non - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) states. He also asserted that these kind of reforms will going to damage the country's federal system. While reacting on proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, CM Soren said, "Central government's electricity power reforms is seems like a conspiracy to unsteady the non -BJP states, we have to observe these reforms in details, is these reforms damaging the federal system of our country." The minister made this statement after the video conferencing with Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh on July 03 in Ranchi. The Chief Minister also opposed the move to privatise railway operations.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published
Coal India workers protest in Ranchi against auction of coal blocks [Video]

Coal India workers protest in Ranchi against auction of coal blocks

Coal India workers began three-day strike from July 02 against auction of coal blocks to private parties. 41 coal blocks were auctioned by the central government for commercial mining. Coal India trade unions have joined hands to revolt against the decision. Protestors have halted mining and production activities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Nii Parkes Nii Parkes British writer


Commonwealth Short Story Prize Commonwealth Short Story Prize


Snake Snake Limbless, scaly, elongate reptile

Rescuers capture king cobra in Singapore's concrete jungle [Video]

Rescuers capture king cobra in Singapore's concrete jungle

Rescuers pull cobra out of Singapore flower bed and release it back into wild. Video credit: ACRES.ORG.SG

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video    Duration: 01:43Published

Ghana Ghana Country in West Africa

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo self-isolates despite negative Covid-19 test

 Ghana's president has gone into self-isolation for two weeks as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for Covid-19, the government said, after one of..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Ghana 'quack doctors' selling 'cure'

 Investigative reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposes a Covid-19 scam said to be worth thousands of dollars.
BBC News

Mobile money is booming in Africa as countries shun cash amid the pandemic

 Africa’s burgeoning mobile banking industry has gained fresh momentum with governments boosting payments through phones, a measure aimed at curbing the..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga gifted fan her jacket after hearing moving coming out story [Video]

Lady Gaga gifted fan her jacket after hearing moving coming out story

Lady Gaga gifted a fan the jacket she was wearing after the singer was touched by the young woman's story about her music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Transference A Love Story movie [Video]

Transference A Love Story movie

Transference A Love Story movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Transference is a twisted psychological drama about obsessive love. Set in London, the film follows Katarina, a Norwegian nurse, and Nik, a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Beijing’s Soft Diplomacy In West Asia In Times Of COVID-19 – Analysis

Beijing’s Soft Diplomacy In West Asia In Times Of COVID-19 – Analysis By Nagapushpa Devendra* The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that emerged from Wuhan in China in December 2019 has engulfed almost every country in the world....
Eurasia Review

EU Lifts Travel Restrictions For 15 Countries, But Excludes US

EU Lifts Travel Restrictions For 15 Countries, But Excludes US By Alexandra Brzozowski (EurActiv) -- The EU agreed on Tuesday (30 June) on a ‘safe travel list’ including 15 third countries from where travel to Europe...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Newsy

Vatican appeals for debt relief for developing countries at United Nations

 Rome Newsroom, Jul 3, 2020 / 09:30 am (CNA).- The Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in Geneva is urging countries to help relieve the...
CNA


Tweets about this