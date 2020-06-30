|
Indian woman, 29, wins £5,000 Commonwealth short story prize for Hindu-Muslim love story
A woman from Ranchi currently studying in the US has won £5,000 after her tale about a Hindu girl falling in love with a Muslim boy beat more than 5,000 entries from 49 countries to win the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize. Kritika Pandey, 29, was announced as the winner for "The Great Indian Tee and Snakes" by Ghanaian writer and editor Nii Ayikwei.
