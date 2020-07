Whoa! Priyanka Chopra signs a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with an OTT platform Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, which also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Whoa! Priyanka Chopra signs a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with an OTT platform… https://t.co/nLKHXfIUa2 18 minutes ago