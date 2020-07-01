Three-year-old rescued after watching grandad die in Kashmir terror strike
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Days, after a five-year-old was killed in a terror attack in South Kashmir, on Wednesday in another shocking incident in North Kashmir's Sopore a civilian, was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson. The heartbreaking pictures that surfaced showed the boy sitting on the dead body. He was later taken by the army and...
Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan, Commander of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, informed that a six year old child was killed during an indiscriminate firing by terrorists in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district in..