Three-year-old rescued after watching grandad die in Kashmir terror strike



Related videos from verified sources 80-Year-Old Man Walk Challenge to Raise Money to Hospital Charity That Treated His Three-Year-Old Granddaughter



Terry Jacobs walked every day to raise money for his great-granddaughter's hospital. He says he was inspired by war veteran Captain Tom, saying "if Captain Tom could do it at 100, I’ve no excuses at.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:11 Published 21 hours ago Three Ways Connected TV Ad Fraud Is ‘Swelling’: DoubleVerify’s Ross



By now, ad buyers have become sorely aware of the impact of ad fraud. A study for the ANA last year pegged the problem at $5.8 billion globally. But, even though that is declining on previous years, ad.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:36 Published 2 days ago 6-year-old killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately at CRPF picket: Army



Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan, Commander of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, informed that a six year old child was killed during an indiscriminate firing by terrorists in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this