Three-year-old rescued after watching grandad die in Kashmir terror strike

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Days, after a five-year-old was killed in a terror attack in South Kashmir, on Wednesday in another shocking incident in North Kashmir's Sopore a civilian, was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson. The heartbreaking pictures that surfaced showed the boy sitting on the dead body. He was later taken by the army and...
