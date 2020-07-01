Coronavirus outbreak: New rules for several financial transactions to kick in from July 1
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Several changes will kick in for financial transactions from July 1, which will directly impact consumers at all levels. These changes include PF rules, ATM withdrawal charges, Atal Pension Yojana, registration in Kisan Samman Nidhi, mutual funds, minimum account balance, among others. The Central government has relaxed rules to...
A restaurant owner in Thailand claims they are suing the US for causing the coronavirus outbreak.
Sawet Wianthong, a lawyer in Chiang Mai province, revealed to the press on June 27 that he has been hired by a restaurant owner to sue the U.S. for Covid-19 the pandemic.
The attorney said his...
Retail companies want masks to be mandatory everywhere. The Retail Industry Leaders Association wrote a letter to governors asking for that. They say having different rules around the country have made..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22Published