Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus outbreak: New rules for several financial transactions to kick in from July 1

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Several changes will kick in for financial transactions from July 1, which will directly impact consumers at all levels. These changes include PF rules, ATM withdrawal charges, Atal Pension Yojana, registration in Kisan Samman Nidhi, mutual funds, minimum account balance, among others. The Central government has relaxed rules to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Thailand restaurant owner claims they are suing U.S. for coronavirus outbreak

Thailand restaurant owner claims they are suing U.S. for coronavirus outbreak 04:28

 A restaurant owner in Thailand claims they are suing the US for causing the coronavirus outbreak. Sawet Wianthong, a lawyer in Chiang Mai province, revealed to the press on June 27 that he has been hired by a restaurant owner to sue the U.S. for Covid-19 the pandemic. The attorney said his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Retail companies want mask mandate [Video]

Retail companies want mask mandate

Retail companies want masks to be mandatory everywhere. The Retail Industry Leaders Association wrote a letter to governors asking for that. They say having different rules around the country have made..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Majority of Americans claim the COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial wake-up call [Video]

Majority of Americans claim the COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial wake-up call

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked more honest conversations about finances in American households, according to a new study.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their finances in light of the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Lockdown rules: how to keep your guests safe [Video]

Lockdown rules: how to keep your guests safe

New lockdown rules, which come into force in England from 4 July, mean one household can spend time with another one indoors so long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this