Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Doctor's Day 2020: You are a non-violent army, Rahul Gandhi tells nurse

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with four nurses, three of them also Indian-origin but stationed across the globe, to discuss their experiences as frontline warriors against novel coronavirus and described them as a "non-violent army".

During the conversation, Vipin Krishnan, who works in Delhi's All India...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Testing reduced as deaths rise: AIIMS nurse to Rahul Gandhi | Covid-19

Testing reduced as deaths rise: AIIMS nurse to Rahul Gandhi | Covid-19 06:10

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses from 4 nations, including India, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. In the virtual chat, Gandhi asked the nurses from India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, about their experience while fighting the pandemic. The nurse from AIIMS, who...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi not a doctor, willing to give him a demo: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators [Video]

Rahul Gandhi not a doctor, willing to give him a demo: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre is procuring 'substandard' ventilators from a private firm amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Diwakar Vaish, the owner of AgVa..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published
PM Modi's 'no intrusion' remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies [Video]

PM Modi's 'no intrusion' remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies

A massive row had broken out over PM Modi's remark that the Chinese had not intruded into Indian territory. The opposition launched a fierce attack on the Prime Minister citing how his statement was in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
India-China Galwan clash: Rahul takes on PM Modi and Sharad Pawar in one tweet | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China Galwan clash: Rahul takes on PM Modi and Sharad Pawar in one tweet | Oneindia News

Congress's Rahul Gandhi took on friend and foe today with a tweet, which, refereeing to the events at Ladakh, questioned, When will there be talk of national security. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:56Published

Tweets about this