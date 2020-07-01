National Doctor's Day 2020: You are a non-violent army, Rahul Gandhi tells nurse
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with four nurses, three of them also Indian-origin but stationed across the globe, to discuss their experiences as frontline warriors against novel coronavirus and described them as a "non-violent army".
During the conversation, Vipin Krishnan, who works in Delhi's All India...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses from 4 nations, including India, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. In the virtual chat, Gandhi asked the nurses from India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, about their experience while fighting the pandemic. The nurse from AIIMS, who...
A massive row had broken out over PM Modi's remark that the Chinese had not intruded into Indian territory. The opposition launched a fierce attack on the Prime Minister citing how his statement was in..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48Published
Congress's Rahul Gandhi took on friend and foe today with a tweet, which, refereeing to the events at Ladakh, questioned, When will there be talk of national security. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has..