UP's Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000-mark; death toll mounts to 718
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 21 more fatalities due to Covid-19 and 564 fresh cases, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 718 with the coronavirus tally reaching 24,056.
