Priyanka Gandhi expresses gratitude to health workers on National Doctors Day

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed gratitude to health workers engaged in the treatment of Covid-19 patients on the occasion of the National Doctors Day. "Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, sanitation workers and many health workers are constantly serving patients in the Corona epidemic. During adverse conditions, many health workers lost their lives due to this infection.
