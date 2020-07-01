Priyanka Gandhi expresses gratitude to health workers on National Doctors Day
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed gratitude to health workers engaged in the treatment of Covid-19 patients on the occasion of the National Doctors Day. "Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, sanitation workers and many health workers are constantly serving patients in the Corona epidemic. During adverse conditions, many health workers lost their lives due to this infection.
On the occasion of National Doctors Day a sand art was made at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj. Sand artist Ashish Nishad dedicated sand art to doctors for contribution to the society amid coronavirus pandemic. Artist said, "The way army protects our country, doctors protect our health. Ideally they are...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called health workers in Canada to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic as they marked Canada Day. Prince William and Kate said they were full of..