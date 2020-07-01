Global  
 

Rashami Desai REVEALS the FIRST look of her upcoming project, Tamas, with Adhvik Mahajan

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai recently shared the first look of her upcoming project with Adhvik Mahajan. Her next project is titled as Tamas. Check out the whole story to find out more.
