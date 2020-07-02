Union Health, HRD Minister inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan visit DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi



Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on July 05. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited the COVID Hospital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present. The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment is the temporary hospital structure. The hospital will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds. "DRDO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Tata Sons Industries and with support of many organisations set up this 1000 bedded temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in just 12 days. Over 250 intensive care units are available here in accordance with WHO guidelines," Rajnath Singh said.

