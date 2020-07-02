Global  

Union Health, HRD Minister inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon

DNA Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday launched 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' through video conferencing.
News video: Health, HRD ministries launch ‘Drug discovery Hackathon’ for anti-Covid drug

Health, HRD ministries launch ‘Drug discovery Hackathon’ for anti-Covid drug 01:48

 Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched a 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' project and invited students and researchers to participate in the exercise, aimed at developing an anti-COVID drug. The initiative is being jointly carried out...

