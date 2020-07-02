Union Health, HRD Minister inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched a 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' project and invited students and researchers to participate in the exercise, aimed at developing an anti-COVID drug. The initiative is being jointly carried out...
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on July 05. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited the COVID Hospital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present. The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment is the temporary hospital structure. The hospital will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds. "DRDO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Tata Sons Industries and with support of many organisations set up this 1000 bedded temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in just 12 days. Over 250 intensive care units are available here in accordance with WHO guidelines," Rajnath Singh said.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launched Drug Discovery Hackathon on July 02. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also joined the launch ceremony. Hackathon was launched via video conferencing. CSIR DG, Dr. Shekhar C Mande said, "CSIR is extremely pleased to participate in this Drug Discovery Hackathon."
Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Ramesh Pokhriyal launched 'TULIP- Urban Learning Internship Program' in the national capital on June 04. The program was launched under Smart Cities Mission of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. While addressing the gathering, Puri said, "India has a substantial pool of technical graduates who should be given a chance to be a part of the urban transformation of India. TULIP would help such young graduates in attaining valuable training and experience."
