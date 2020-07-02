Ban on Chinese apps: Why PUBG, Call of Duty not banned?
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () The recent ban by the Indian government on 59 Chinese apps in India has raised several questions on the Internet. Out of the 59 banned apps, some popular ones included apps like TikTok, ShareIt, UC browser, and Cam Scanner.
However, the biggest question doing the rounds is why PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) or the Call...
Modi government on Monday evening banned 59 Chinese apps including popular ones like TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer etc. This comes against the backdrop of tensions between India and China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Ladakh on June 15. What are the alternatives to banned mobile...
Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, RS Prasad held a meeting via video conferencing as Digital India completed five years on July 01. In the meeting, he said, "In the wake of the..