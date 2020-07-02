Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India bans TikTok: 'If the Chinese are stealing our data, it is a great decision,' says Zareen Khan [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Zareen Khan revealed why the ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps should be extended to all Chinese products, empathized with those who've lost their livelihood due to the prohibition of TikTok and shed light on an entirely new, potentially dangerous angle behind the ban
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India bans Chinese apps: How much does this hurt China? | Oneindia News

India bans Chinese apps: How much does this hurt China? | Oneindia News 01:40

 China is set to lose millions of users once India enforces the ban on 59 apps of Chinese origin in the backdrop of the Galwan clash. This approach unlike the talked-about trade ban is unlikely to hurt Indian businesses much. Here is why. #chineseapp #TikTok

Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pompeo backs India’s ban on Chinese apps, says move will ‘boost integrity’ [Video]

Mike Pompeo backs India’s ban on Chinese apps, says move will ‘boost integrity’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauded India’s ban on Chinese apps including TikTok. Pompeo said New Delhi was ensuring its own security. “We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps”..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published
India can do digital strike for safety of citizens: RS Prasad [Video]

India can do digital strike for safety of citizens: RS Prasad

While addressing the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' via video conferencing on July 02, the Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on ban on 59 Chinese apps. He said, "For..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban [Video]

‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ban on Chinese apps is a great opportunity for India to develop its own apps. Prasad said the dependence on foreign apps must stop. This comes after the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Zareen reacts on TikTok ban in India

 Zareen Khan, who recently started making videos on TikTok, exclusively spoke about the ban with ETimes and supported the government's decision. She said that the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this