Trending Entertainment News Today: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be interrogated by Mumbai Police

Thursday, 2 July 2020
From Vaani Kapoor being cast opposite Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom and Saif Ali Khan admitting he had no idea what Kangana Ranaut was saying on Koffee with Karan to Sara Ali Khan taking us inside her beautiful home, Aditya Roy Kapur walking out of Director Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali being interrogated by Mumbai Police in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide; Bollywood grabbed headlines today to make it to the trending entertainment news today
