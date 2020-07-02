Trending Entertainment News Today: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be interrogated by Mumbai Police



Related videos from verified sources 23ABC Weather for July 2, 2020



This afternoon looks to be sunny and seasonal, with highs in the mid-90s in the valley. Bakersfield looks to top out at a high of 95 this afternoon, right on track for average this time of year. The.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:31 Published 3 hours ago Zuckerberg Could Care Less About Facebook Boycott; NBA 2K21 Announced | Digital Trends Live 7.2.20



On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by Allison Schermerhorn, Showrunner for HBO Max's docureality series 'Happily Ever Avatar' where couples find love through video games;.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 4 hours ago Places that are reopening today



There are more places around the valley that are reopening today. Just in time for Independence Day Weekend, they include the Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria, and Fly Linq at the Linq Promenade. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this