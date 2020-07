Related videos from verified sources Rajkummar Rao promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'



"You'll be missed Bhai," Rajkummar Rao had written in his social media post on the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Now the actor has taken up the responsibility to promote Sushant's last film.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago Daily Punch: Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Complaining About Breathlessness



Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalized after she complained about breathlessness, it was confirmed she tested negative for Covid-19. On the other hand, a second film was announced on actor.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:38 Published 1 week ago Irrfan's son Babil- Stand up for what's right without using Sushant's demise as an excuse



Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has a suggestion for those who have opened up on nepotism after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a new Instagram post, Babil says those who want to stand up for.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Saroj Khan’s last Insta post was for SSR In her last Instagram post, ace choreographer Saroj Khan had mourned the loss of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad and tragic demise on June 14.

IndiaTimes 21 minutes ago





Tweets about this