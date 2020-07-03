Covid-19 vaccine by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials
Friday, 3 July 2020 () After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential Covid-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd got the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday for human clinical trials, government sources said.
