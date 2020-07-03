Covid-19 vaccine by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials

Coronavirus Vaccine: How Close Are We?



Researchers around the world are developing more than 145 vaccines against the coronavirus. 19 vaccines are in human trials but vaccines typically require years of research and testing. Scientists are.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna



Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday said he never claimed that Coronil can cure Covid-19. "We made the combination of Tulsi Giloy Ashwagandha at an advanced level and when the clinical trials.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:15 Published 2 days ago