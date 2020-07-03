Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 vaccine by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential Covid-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd got the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday for human clinical trials, government sources said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Race to create a vaccine

Race to create a vaccine 02:29

 The race to create a coronavirus vaccine is picking up. 17 possible vaccines are in clinical evaluation, with one already in wide-scale human trials.

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Vaccine: How Close Are We? [Video]

Coronavirus Vaccine: How Close Are We?

Researchers around the world are developing more than 145 vaccines against the coronavirus. 19 vaccines are in human trials but vaccines typically require years of research and testing. Scientists are..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna [Video]

‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday said he never claimed that Coronil can cure Covid-19. "We made the combination of Tulsi Giloy Ashwagandha at an advanced level and when the clinical trials..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:15Published
China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Human Trials In Military Personnel [Video]

China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Human Trials In Military Personnel

Chinese officials have announced the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for immediate use by military personnel. According to UPI. the vaccine, Ad5-nCoV is currently being studied in clinical..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Robust US Jobs Data

 Indian shares may open higher on Friday after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential Covid-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Zydus Cadila Healthcare, got...
RTTNews

DCGI gives nod to Bharat Biotech to conduct phase I and II Human clinical trials to develop vaccine

 New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to conduct Phase I and II Human...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this