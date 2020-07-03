Global  

India banning Chinese apps effective way to impose costs on China for its actions at border: Expert

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
“I think the Indian government was looking for ways to respond to Chinese provocations at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) and they settled on hitting China in the technology sector, where there were already mounting concerns about Chinese espionage and national security threats,” Jeff Smith, South Asia Research Fellow at the prestigious Heritage Institute think-tank said.
Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

LAC clash premeditated, says India’s envoy to US

 There was a design behind the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control that led to brutal clashes on June 15, Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit..
IndiaTimes

'Will boost India's sovereignty, national security': US welcomes Modi govt's ban on 59 Chinese apps

 India on Monday banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including popular short video making platform TikTok. The ban came two weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed..
DNA

India, China hold third round of talks but rival military build-ups continue

 India on Tuesday asked China to adhere to the broad de-escalation and disengagement plan of June 22, with gradual, verifiable and mutual troop pull-back from the..
IndiaTimes

