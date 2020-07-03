India banning Chinese apps effective way to impose costs on China for its actions at border: Expert
Friday, 3 July 2020 () “I think the Indian government was looking for ways to respond to Chinese provocations at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) and they settled on hitting China in the technology sector, where there were already mounting concerns about Chinese espionage and national security threats,” Jeff Smith, South Asia Research Fellow at the prestigious Heritage Institute think-tank said.
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, his 6th address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic; China is set to lose millions of app users in a growing, valuable Indian market; Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP, says 'Make in India = Buy from China; Indian and Chinese Corps...
held a press conference in the national capital. While briefing the mediapersons on India-China border issue in Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on July 2 said that..