India banning Chinese apps effective way to impose costs on China for its actions at border: Expert

"I think the Indian government was looking for ways to respond to Chinese provocations at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) and they settled on hitting China in the technology sector, where there were already mounting concerns about Chinese espionage and national security threats," Jeff Smith, South Asia Research Fellow at the prestigious Heritage Institute think-tank said.


