|
TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Class 10 results declared, check @tripuraresults.nic.in
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
TBSE Madhyamik 2020: Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan has topped the Madhyamik examination this year with 488 marks.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Madhyamik Pariksha secondary school exam in West Bengal
Tripura Board of Secondary Education organization
All India Secondary School Examination
SC approves CBSE, ICSE scheme on cancellation of Class X, XII board examsThe Supreme Court on Friday approved the proposal of CBSE and ICSE to cancel the remaining board examinations for class X and XII which was scheduled from July 1..
IndiaTimes
Pending CBSE Class X, XII exams cancelled, Centre tells SCThe Centre and CBSE on Thursday told the Supreme Court that students of Class X will not have to take the test for remaining paper and class XIIth students will..
IndiaTimes
MP Board results 2020: Class 10 results likely to be declared this week, class 12 results to come out in JulyMP Board results 2020: Pending exams were cancellled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
DNA
Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this