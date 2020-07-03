Global  

UP Police eliminates two criminals involved in killing of eight cops in Kanpur

DNA Friday, 3 July 2020
The Uttar Pradesh Police has eliminated two criminals who were allegedly involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur.
News video: Large scale operation underway, says UP DGP after 8 cops killed in encounter with criminals

Large scale operation underway, says UP DGP after 8 cops killed in encounter with criminals 04:00

 At least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in Kanpur's Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. While speaking to ANI, the...

Kanpur incident another proof of 'gundaraj' in UP, says Rahul Gandhi

 "This is another proof of gundaraj in UP. When the police are not safe, how will the public be? My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the slain..
IndiaTimes

Law and order situation in UP has deteriorated, CM should take strict action: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Kanpur encounter

 Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid condolences to the family members of eight police personnel who lost..
IndiaTimes

Kanpur encounter: Opposition parties slam Yogi Adityanath govt over law and order situation

 Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, on Friday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the killing of eight..
IndiaTimes

8 UP policemen killed during raid in Kanpur: How it happened

 In a shocking incident, eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were shot dead when a local criminal and his associates sprayed them..
IndiaTimes

