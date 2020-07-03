UP Police eliminates two criminals involved in killing of eight cops in Kanpur

UP teacher, who drew Rs 1 crore salary by working at 25 schools simultaneously, arrested



A teacher from Mainpuri, Anamika Shukla, who drew salary of Rs 1 crore in a year by showing to work in 25 schools simultaneously, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Kasganj. Shukla was arrested after she came to offer her resignation along with a person named Sanjay, who has also been arrested. "A notice was sent to the teacher, after we found that documents of Anamika Shukla are listed for multiple postings, following which she came to our office to submit her resignation. She has been handed over to police," said Anjali Agarwal, Basic Siksha Adhikari, Kasganj. A resident of Mainpuri, the accused was working for the last one and a half year at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidyala in Kasganj's Faridpur as a science teacher, however, her documents showed she was also working in 24 other schools, and drew salary of Rs 1 crore over a period of 13 months.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published on January 1, 1970