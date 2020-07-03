Global  

Tales of bravery displayed by 14 Corps will echo everywhere: PM Modi in Ladakh

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The Prime Minister added that the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is strengthened because of the dedication displayed by the soldiers at the border. "The spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is strengthened because of your sacrifice and dedication is strengthened. The bravery that you have shown is there for the world to see," he said.
