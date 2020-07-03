RIP Saroj Khan: Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Rashami Desai and others condole the veteran choreographer's demise
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan breathed her last today early in the morning. Various television celebs who have worked with the veteran choreographer took to their social handle to condole her demise.
Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalized after she complained about breathlessness, it was confirmed she tested negative for Covid-19. On the other hand, a second film was announced on actor..
