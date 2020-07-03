RIP Saroj Khan: Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Rashami Desai and others condole the veteran choreographer's demise



Related videos from verified sources Daily Punch: Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Complaining About Breathlessness



Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalized after she complained about breathlessness, it was confirmed she tested negative for Covid-19. On the other hand, a second film was announced on actor.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:38 Published 1 week ago Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 43



Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at the age of 43. He was suffering from deadly COVID-19. The news of the demise of the veteran singer was revealed by singer Sonu Nigam on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published on May 31, 2020

Tweets about this