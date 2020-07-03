Global  

RIP Saroj Khan: Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Rashami Desai and others condole the veteran choreographer's demise

Bollywood Life Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan breathed her last today early in the morning. Various television celebs who have worked with the veteran choreographer took to their social handle to condole her demise.
News video: With Saroj Khan's demise Hindi cinema has lost its 'adaa', mourn celebs

With Saroj Khan's demise Hindi cinema has lost its 'adaa', mourn celebs 01:50

 Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest on early on Friday. She was 71.

