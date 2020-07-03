Global  

4.7 earthquake causes tremors in Delhi-NCR, north India

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening when an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana, according to National Centre for Seismology. Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit near Champhai in Mizoram. On June 25, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai in Mizoram.
