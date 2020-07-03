|
4.7 earthquake causes tremors in Delhi-NCR, north India
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening when an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana, according to National Centre for Seismology. Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit near Champhai in Mizoram. On June 25, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai in Mizoram.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gurgaon City
Industries can expand in tier-2 and 3 cities for skilled manpower: Nitin Gadkari
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01Published
Heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai for next 2 days, orange alert issued: IMD
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
Gurugram malls ready to welcome customers from July 01
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
‘Swarmageddon’ looks like this: Locusts fly into NCRGiant swarms of desert locusts, one of them about 5km in length, burst into Gurgaon around 11am on Saturday and snapped through some of its most populated and..
IndiaTimes
Haryana State in northern India
Amit Shah suggests UP, Haryana to use rapid kits to bolster testing in NCR; early hospitalisation
IndiaTimes
National Centre for Seismology
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude recorded near Katra in J&KAccording to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 8:56 am today. Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter..
IndiaTimes
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Jammu and KashmirAn earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 332 km Northeast of Hanle in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to the National Centre for..
IndiaTimes
Champhai Town in Mizoram, India
Mizoram State in north-eastern India
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this