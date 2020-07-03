4.7 earthquake causes tremors in Delhi-NCR, north India

Gurugram malls ready to welcome customers from July 01



Malls in Haryana's Gurugram are all set to open their gates for customers as the state government allowed them to resume operations from July 1. The management at malls in Gurugram have been gearing up to ensure all safety precautions. Malls in the city are closed since mid March after imposition of COVID-induced lockdown. While speaking to ANI, Rinki, manager of a store at MGF Metropolis Mall said, "We will take all precautions against COVID-19 and not allow more than 5 customers to enter the store at a time." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana has reached 13829.

