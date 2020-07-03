Global  

MPBSE Results 2020: MP Board class 10th result to be declared at mpbse.nic.in on July 4

DNA Friday, 3 July 2020
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board class 10th Result 2020 on Saturday, July 4, at 12 noon. Students can check the results at the MP Board's official website-mpbse.nic.in.
