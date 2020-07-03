True leadership in action: JP Nadda on PM's visit to Ladakh

MP cabinet expansion: Kamal Nath calls BJP govt a result of 'deals'



While speaking to ANI in Bhopal on July 03, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, spoke on Jyotiraditya Scindia's "tiger abhi zinda hai" remark following cabinet expansion in the state. He said, "Who is alive or who is not and who is tiger, elephant or horse, these things will be clear. 'Words of war' (muh chalaana) won't work." "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not an elected government. They are a government of deals (sauda). Will people going to accept them?" the former MP CM asked.

