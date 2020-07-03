|
True leadership in action: JP Nadda on PM's visit to Ladakh
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
BJP leaders hailed PM Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh on Friday amid a military standoff between India and China, with party president JP Nadda saying his "words give words to the emotion of 130 crore Indians and act as a great morale booster for our armed forces"."Veer bhogya vasundhara. True leadership in action!" Nadda said after PM addressed soldiers in Ladakh.
