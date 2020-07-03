Global  

True leadership in action: JP Nadda on PM's visit to Ladakh

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 July 2020
BJP leaders hailed PM Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh on Friday amid a military standoff between India and China, with party president JP Nadda saying his "words give words to the emotion of 130 crore Indians and act as a great morale booster for our armed forces"."Veer bhogya vasundhara. True leadership in action!" Nadda said after PM addressed soldiers in Ladakh.
BJP chief meets Australian High Commissioner to India in Delhi [Video]

BJP chief meets Australian High Commissioner to India in Delhi

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 02 met Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell at the party head quarters in the national capital. It was a courtesy meeting between the two dignitaries. Recently, O'Farrell had noted India's effort to de-escalate the situation with China via talks, and also paid tribute to Indian soldiers killed during the clash in Galwan Valley on June 15-16.

India bringing modern technologies from around world for armed forces: PM

 On a surprise visit to Ladakh in the midst of heightened tension between India and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told soldiers that modernisation..
Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers [Video]

Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 visited the Hall of Fame Museum which is run by Indian Army in Leh. He paid tribute to soldiers killed in action during Galwan Valley clash. PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meet the soldiers in Leh amid the ongoing border tensions with China. Hall of Fame Museum was established in Leh to showcase valour, sacrifice and achievements of Indian Army in various operations in the region.

Amidst tension with China, Indian Army deploys more troops in eastern Ladakh

 Taking the deployment of this division, the Indian Army now has four divisions in east Ladakh alone. Before May, only one division was stationed in the area. A..
PM Modi speaks with Assam CM over floods

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation in the state and assured him of all help from..
BJP to highlight work done since lockdown on July 04 [Video]

BJP to highlight work done since lockdown on July 04

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 03, the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arun Singh said, "Tomorrow (July 04) at 04:00 pm, a detailed presentation will be given by state party units on work done by them during lockdown. It will be telecast on Narendra Modi application and other digital platforms." "All our senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join," he added.

MP cabinet expansion: Kamal Nath calls BJP govt a result of 'deals' [Video]

MP cabinet expansion: Kamal Nath calls BJP govt a result of 'deals'

While speaking to ANI in Bhopal on July 03, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, spoke on Jyotiraditya Scindia's "tiger abhi zinda hai" remark following cabinet expansion in the state. He said, "Who is alive or who is not and who is tiger, elephant or horse, these things will be clear. 'Words of war' (muh chalaana) won't work." "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not an elected government. They are a government of deals (sauda). Will people going to accept them?" the former MP CM asked.

