DRDO to name its Covid hospital wards after soldiers killed in Galwan clash, ICU unit named after Col Santosh Babu
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid-19 Hospital in Delhi after the Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash last month.
