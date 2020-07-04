DRDO to name its Covid hospital wards after soldiers killed in Galwan clash, ICU unit named after Col Santosh Babu

Fake salt manufacturing racket busted in Delhi



Delhi Police busted a fake salt manufacturing racket. Police have recovered over 3,000 kg of fake salt and a manufacturing machine from their possession. The police team conducted a raid at a shop and recovered 5 bags each of 50 kg and 1 bag of 13 kg of fake salt from there. Firm owner was apprehended and a criminal case under provisions of Copyright Act has been registered. The arrested accused was examined at length about source of the fake products. It was revealed that a manufacturing unit is running at village Karala. On the tip, the team acted swiftly and conducted raid at the premises and recovered the cache of fake salt and a machine.

