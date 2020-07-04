Global  

DRDO to name its Covid hospital wards after soldiers killed in Galwan clash, ICU unit named after Col Santosh Babu

Saturday, 4 July 2020
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid-19 Hospital in Delhi after the Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash last month.
News video: The Galwan Valley: Why is it so important to India and China, a peek into history | Oneindia News

The Galwan Valley: Why is it so important to India and China, a peek into history | Oneindia News 02:07

 India and China dispute has been raging over the Galvan Valley which witnessed a clash recently in which 20 soldiers including Indian Army Colonel Santosh Babu died. The region of Galvan River has had a very painful history. In 1962, the war with China started from here. China attacked the Galvan...

