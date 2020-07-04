Rahul Gandhi: Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion, ignoring warning will cost India

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 21 hours ago PM Modi's 'no intrusion' remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies 01:48 A massive row had broken out over PM Modi's remark that the Chinese had not intruded into Indian territory. The opposition launched a fierce attack on the Prime Minister citing how his statement was in contrast to those made by the Defence Minister and the External Affairs Minister on the issue. Lt...