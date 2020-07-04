Global  

Rahul Gandhi: Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion, ignoring warning will cost India

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
"Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly," the former Congress president tweeted. "For India's sake, please listen to them," he said.
