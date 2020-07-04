Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's mother condoles cops' death, wants son gunned down in encounter



Related videos from verified sources Kanpur DM visits encounter site, says 'keeping eye on everything'



Eight policemen were killed while raiding house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village of Kanpur on July 03. Later during search operation, two criminals were also neutralised by cops. Kanpur.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 20 hours ago UP Gunda Raj: 8 policemen martyred as goons fire at raiding party & escape| Oneindia News



8 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh were martyred in the line of duty when a raiding party that had gone to village Bikru to arrest notorious criminal Vikas Dubey was fired at by his cronies. Vikas.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:21 Published 21 hours ago 'Tamil Nadu govt's action delayed': Kanimozhi on Tuticorin custodial deaths



DMK leader Kanimozhi slammed Tamil Nadu government saying that the arrests have been ‘delayed’ in the Tuticorin custodial death case. The Crime Branch-CID arrested four more cops in the case. A.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this