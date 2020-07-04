Global  

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's mother condoles cops' death, wants son gunned down in encounter

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Soon after hearing the news of eight cops being killed allegedly by the gang of her son, Vikas Dubey, his mother Sarla Devi, who lives at Krishnanagar in Lucknow, told reporters that "he should also be killed in an encounter". Devi lives with her other son Deep Prakash Dubey.
News video: Kanpur encounter: 'Nab and kill my son,' says gangster Vikas Dubey's mother

Kanpur encounter: 'Nab and kill my son,' says gangster Vikas Dubey's mother 01:33

 Mother of dreaded history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, main accused Kanpur encounter case, Sarla Devi said that his son should surrender or if he continues to remain at large, police should kill him in encounter. "He should surrender himself before police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill...

