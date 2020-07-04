Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's mother condoles cops' death, wants son gunned down in encounter
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Soon after hearing the news of eight cops being killed allegedly by the gang of her son, Vikas Dubey, his mother Sarla Devi, who lives at Krishnanagar in Lucknow, told reporters that "he should also be killed in an encounter". Devi lives with her other son Deep Prakash Dubey.
Eight policemen were killed while raiding house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village of Kanpur on July 03. Later during search operation, two criminals were also neutralised by cops. Kanpur..