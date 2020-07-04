Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi: Lord Buddha's ideals have lasting solutions to challenges world faces today

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event, the prime minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations.

It...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi [Video]

Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. He said, "Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Sand artist Subal Moharana makes world's smallest chariot of Lord Jagannath, applies for Guinness Book of World Records [Video]

Sand artist Subal Moharana makes world's smallest chariot of Lord Jagannath, applies for Guinness Book of World Records

Eminent sand artist Subal Moharana of Bhubaneswar, ahead of the chariot festival in Puri, has made the smallest chariot of Lord Jagannath. The height of the chariot is 2.3 mm and its width is 1.9 mm...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
COVID-19: India provided medical supplies to over 150 countries, says PM Modi [Video]

COVID-19: India provided medical supplies to over 150 countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) via video conferencing to mark 125 years since its inception in 1895. PM Modi said, "In the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Lord Buddha’s ideals have lasting solutions to global challenges: PM Modi

 Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event, Mr. Modi said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations.
Hindu

Full text: PM Modi's address on the occasion of Dharma Chakra Day

 As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this