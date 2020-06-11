Swami Vivekananda: How a Hindu Monk enthralled the entire world



Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. He said, "Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is inspiration for India in post-COVID world." He further said, "At this time we have to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments. It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970

