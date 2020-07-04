Sufiyum Sujatayum movie review: Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya deliver old, stale wine in a dull, dusty bottle Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Mute Sujata (Aditi Rao Hydari) falls in love with Sufi priest (Dev Mohan), much to chagrin of her parents, who then waste no time in getting her married off to rich, Dubai-based NRI Rajeev (Jayasurya). Ten years down the line, the couple is informed that the Sufi priest has died, rekindling memories of Sujata's past love and revealing the turbulent marriage she has shared with her husband, who decides to take her back to her village to confront her deeply buried past once and for all. 👓 View full article

