COVID-19 vaccine: Scientists strike note of caution as 'Made in India' vaccine programme gains momentum
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () New Delhi: India's COVID-19 vaccine programme has gained sudden traction but it is imperative to strike a balance between giving it high priority and rushing into a process that takes months, even years, several scientists said on Saturday, a day after the ICMR announced it envisaged a preventive by next month.
