Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in Santacruz, Goregaon, western suburbs parts

DNA Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Early in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 48 hours.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mumbai's Null Bazar area turns into 'pond' after downpour

Mumbai's Null Bazar area turns into 'pond' after downpour 01:46

 Mumbai's Null Bazar area witnessed water-logging after heavy rain in the area. Traffic was affected badly due to water-logging. Heavy rain warning has been issued for parts of Maharashtra on July 4.

Goregaon Goregaon Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India

Nesco Exhibition Centre converted into COVID-19 quarantine facility in Mumbai [Video]

Nesco Exhibition Centre converted into COVID-19 quarantine facility in Mumbai

Nesco Exhibition Centre in Mumbai's Goregaon has been converted into COVID-19 quarantine facility. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis visited the centre on June 01. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 70,000 mark, while 2362 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Santacruz, Mumbai Santacruz, Mumbai Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India


India Meteorological Department India Meteorological Department meteorological agency of the Government of India

Churu sizzles at 43 degrees Celsius [Video]

Churu sizzles at 43 degrees Celsius

Rajasthan continues to reel under heat wave conditions. Maximum temperature exists at 43 degrees Celsius in Churu on July 04, as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, IMD has predicted some relief as there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm, along with partly cloudy sky.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in Bihar's Patna [Video]

Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in Bihar's Patna

Waterlogging has been reported in various parts of Bihar's Patna city due to heavy rainfall. Water also entered Bihar Minister Prem Kumar's residence. Rainfall is expected to continue in Patna, predicts India Meteorological Department.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Downpour continues in Mumbai [Video]

Downpour continues in Mumbai

Heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai on July 04. Monsoon has brought frequent rain spells in financial capital. Downpour partially disrupted vehicular movement at King's Circle area. India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
High tides hits Mumbai, IMD issues red alert [Video]

High tides hits Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

High tides hit Marine Drive in Mumbai on July 04. Weather officials have issued a high alert for Mumbai. The Indian Meteorological Department has confirmed that heavy rainfall is expected to occur today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

