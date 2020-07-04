Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in Santacruz, Goregaon, western suburbs parts

Nesco Exhibition Centre converted into COVID-19 quarantine facility in Mumbai



Nesco Exhibition Centre in Mumbai's Goregaon has been converted into COVID-19 quarantine facility. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis visited the centre on June 01. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 70,000 mark, while 2362 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15