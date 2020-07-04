|
Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in Santacruz, Goregaon, western suburbs parts
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Early in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 48 hours.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Goregaon Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India
Nesco Exhibition Centre converted into COVID-19 quarantine facility in Mumbai
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Santacruz, Mumbai Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India
India Meteorological Department meteorological agency of the Government of India
Rainfall, thundershower activity over east and adjoining parts of central India in next 4-5 days: IMD
IndiaTimes
Churu sizzles at 43 degrees Celsius
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in Bihar's Patna
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India
Downpour continues in Mumbai
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
High tides hits Mumbai, IMD issues red alert
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this