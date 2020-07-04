|
'The tragedy was foretold': P Chidambaram on the death of 8 UP cops in ambush
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the incident in which eight cops were killed in an ambush.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
P. Chidambaram Indian politician
Contrary to Modi's statement, Ladakh status quo changed: ChidambaramFormer finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday once again slammed the BJP-led Central government over the India-China Line of..
IndiaTimes
Chidambaram calls Centre's 'stimulus package' an eye wash
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Congress party 'Pappu ka Ghosla aur Pariwar ka chochla ban gai hai': Naqvi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
'Ignoring patriotic Ladakhis' warning would cost India dearly', says Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that ignoring the voices of 'patriotic Ladakhis' must be heard and ignoring them would cost India 'dearly'.
DNA
Sonia Gandhi's demand for OBC seat reservation in NEET is for social justice: Priyanka GandhiLending her support to Congress President Sonia Gandhi's demand for reservation of seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) students in medical institutions in the..
IndiaTimes
Uttar Pradesh State in India
Fuel price hike adversely affects truck drivers in UP's Aligarh
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:35Published
UP COVID update: 982 new infections reported in last 24 hours
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36Published
Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 killed in encounter in Aligarh
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:37Published
Tweets about this