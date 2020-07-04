'The tragedy was foretold': P Chidambaram on the death of 8 UP cops in ambush

Chidambaram calls Centre's 'stimulus package' an eye wash



Indian former finance minister P Chidambaram on May 18 slammed the announcement of stimulus package made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that stimulus package is an eyewash and nothing will go to the poor. "This package should be rejected as inadequate and the govt should come out with a revised and comprehensive package. We express our thorough disappointment over the stimulus package announced by the Centre. This is complete eyewash. We request govt to announce a revised fiscal stimulus package of not less than Rs 10 lakh crore of real additional expenditure," said Chidambaram.

