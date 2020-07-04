|
Shah pays tributes to Vivekananda
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary on Saturday and said the great thinker not only reinforced the spirit of nationalism in the country but also enriched the whole world with the ethos of Indian culture. He said Vivekananda's thoughts on education, universal brotherhood and self-awakening continues to remain unbroken
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
HM Shah reviews flood preparedness with NDMA, NDRF officials
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
Amit Shah reviews preparedness to tackle flood situation in countryReviewing preparedness of various agencies to deal with challenges arising out of monsoon and likely flood situations across the country, home minister Amit Shah..
IndiaTimes
MP minister demands CBI probe against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath on their Chinese linksMadhya Pradesh Minister Kamal Patel wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a CBI probe against Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader..
IndiaTimes
Swami Vivekananda Indian Hindu monk and philosopher
Swami Vivekananda: How a Hindu Monk enthralled the entire worldSwami Vivekananda died on July 4, 1902,
DNA
Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this