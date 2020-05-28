JAC Board 11th Result 2020 declared: How to check marks online

Assam HSLC Result: SEBA declares class 10th result, Dhritiraj Kalita tops exam Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) declared the HSLC or class 10th result at 9 am on Saturday. The result has been declared online on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. A total..

Migrant workers face hassle in filling multiple forms in Mumbai to board homebound trains



Stranded migrant workers travelled in trucks to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in hope to board the trains for their hometowns. They claim that boarding is not allowed without forms but even after.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:47 Published on May 28, 2020