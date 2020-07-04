|
PM Modi greets President Trump on 244th Independence Day of US
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day, saying as the world's largest democracies "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates".
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump marks Independence Day with incendiary Mount Rushmore speech – livePresident says US under assault from ‘far-left fascism’ Coronavirus infections near 130,000; senior Trump official sick Supreme court gives conservatives..
WorldNews
Donald Trump orders creation of national heroes gardenAngry at the toppling of statues, President Trump wants US heroes honoured in a new national garden.
BBC News
The Nazis Took Down the Statue of Napoleon’s Great Black GeneralThe bitterly divisive spectacle staged by President Trump in front of Mount Rushmore on Friday was powerful proof once again that icons of past heroes are social..
WorldNews
New Trump Appointee Puts Global Internet Freedom at Risk, Critics SayA battle involving Michael Pack and a U.S.-funded tech group revolves around software from Falun Gong, the secretive, anti-Beijing spiritual movement with..
NYTimes.com
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
HM Shah, Defence Minister arrive at BJP HQ to attend 'Seva Hi Sangathan' event
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
BJP workers encouraged 58 lakh people to contribute to PM CARES Fund: JP Nadda
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
'Very inspiring!': PM Modi praises BJP workers for welfare measures during COVID-19 lockdownHe lauded BJP karyakartas from Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Karnataka, among other states.
DNA
Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States
Coronavirus updates: Some beaches closed, fireworks canceled as states fear Fourth of July crowdsBackyard gatherings have been of special concern to some health officials heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
USATODAY.com
Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Time, TV info for Fourth of July competitionJoey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are the favorites again for Saturday's fan-less Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
USATODAY.com
Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speechTrump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
USATODAY.com
Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans?What does the Fourth of July mean to black Americans?
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this