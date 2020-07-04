Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi greets President Trump on 244th Independence Day of US

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day, saying as the world's largest democracies "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July Festivities

President Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July Festivities 02:07

 President Donald Trump kicked off the Independence Day weekend in South Dakota.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump marks Independence Day with incendiary Mount Rushmore speech – live

 President says US under assault from ‘far-left fascism’ Coronavirus infections near 130,000; senior Trump official sick Supreme court gives conservatives..
WorldNews

Donald Trump orders creation of national heroes garden

 Angry at the toppling of statues, President Trump wants US heroes honoured in a new national garden.
BBC News

The Nazis Took Down the Statue of Napoleon’s Great Black General

 The bitterly divisive spectacle staged by President Trump in front of Mount Rushmore on Friday was powerful proof once again that icons of past heroes are social..
WorldNews

New Trump Appointee Puts Global Internet Freedom at Risk, Critics Say

 A battle involving Michael Pack and a U.S.-funded tech group revolves around software from Falun Gong, the secretive, anti-Beijing spiritual movement with..
NYTimes.com

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

HM Shah, Defence Minister arrive at BJP HQ to attend 'Seva Hi Sangathan' event [Video]

HM Shah, Defence Minister arrive at BJP HQ to attend 'Seva Hi Sangathan' event

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal arrived BJP headquarters to attend 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme wherein PM Narendra Modi will review relief works by BJP workers during the lockdown.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
BJP workers encouraged 58 lakh people to contribute to PM CARES Fund: JP Nadda [Video]

BJP workers encouraged 58 lakh people to contribute to PM CARES Fund: JP Nadda

On July 04, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed relief works by BJP workers during the lockdown. In the virtual meet, BJP President JP Nadda informed that workers convinced about 58 lakh people to contribute to 'PM CARES Fund' . "Over 8 lakh BJP workers distributed over 22 crore food packets, 5 crores 'Modi ration kits' and more than 5 crore face covers during the lockdown period. Our workers encouraged about 58 lakh people to contribute to 'PM CARES Fund'," said BJP President JP Nadda at 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

'Very inspiring!': PM Modi praises BJP workers for welfare measures during COVID-19 lockdown

 He lauded BJP karyakartas from Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Karnataka, among other states.
DNA

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Coronavirus updates: Some beaches closed, fireworks canceled as states fear Fourth of July crowds

 Backyard gatherings have been of special concern to some health officials heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
USATODAY.com

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Time, TV info for Fourth of July competition

 Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are the favorites again for Saturday's fan-less Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
USATODAY.com

Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speech

 Trump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
USATODAY.com

Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans?

 What does the Fourth of July mean to black Americans?
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever' [Video]

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday, shrugging off..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
This Day in History: American Colonies Declare Independence (Saturday, July 4th) [Video]

This Day in History: American Colonies Declare Independence (Saturday, July 4th)

This Day in History: American Colonies Declare Independence July 4, 1776 The Declaration of Independence was adopted in Philadelphia during the first Continental Congress. 12 colonies would ratify the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Puppy watches fireworks on a laptop to prepare for Fourth of July festivities [Video]

Puppy watches fireworks on a laptop to prepare for Fourth of July festivities

Watch as this dog prepares for her Independence Day festivities by watching a firework display on a laptop.  Ellie, a rescue puppy, can't get enough of the colorful fireworks and doesn't seem..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi greets President Trump on 244th Independence Day of US

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day, saying...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •MENAFN.comNPRBelfast TelegraphKhaleej TimesIndian Express

Trump Calls Out ‘Cancel Culture’ and Its ‘Merciless Campaign to Wipe Out Our History’ in Politicized Attack on the Left at Independence Day Celebration

 Trump attacks the Left's 'merciless campaign to wipe out our history' in campaign-like speech at Independence Day event
Mediaite

What restaurants are open July 4? Applebee's, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A are among eateries open this Independence Day

 If you're not firing up the grill Independence Day 2020, most national restaurant chains are open in some capacity Saturday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Khaleej Times

Tweets about this

ByrningBunny

Antifa BLM RT @jbf1755: Hey folks: Every year, Yale does a reading of the Declaration of Independence and Frederick Douglass's 1852 oration, "What to… 6 minutes ago

JayStep40641496

Jay Stephens July 4th,Independence Day. It must be hard to celebrate a day when you were so far from Independent. https://t.co/kjeaWeeFoh 13 minutes ago

CraigMa36313995

Craig Marshall Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans? https://t.co/gPf4mNjJak 17 minutes ago

dumbwittellher

Deb Peterson Milne BBC News - Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans? https://t.co/38vVCgSbiN 23 minutes ago

RoseRoseILoveU

♪八分音符の女♪玫瑰玫瑰我愛你♪ BBC News - Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans? https://t.co/vb4d2WrzBt 34 minutes ago

RealTruth05

RealTruth05 Just imagine the glory of Independence Day once we’ve reclaimed our independence from Trump!? if we vote, we can &… https://t.co/KFqjVPEnaG 39 minutes ago

EdArkCentral

Noah Rubin BBC News - Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans? https://t.co/A2xcLp52Wq 44 minutes ago

valerietuffy

ｖａｌ 💖💛💙 RT @lakotalaw: "A select few enjoyed the independence that was built on the backs of slaves and land stolen from Native Americans." #Fourth… 45 minutes ago