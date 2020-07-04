Global  

Rajasthan records highest single-day spike of 480 Covid-19 cases

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
State reported its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Saturday adding 480 new infections reported from different parts of the state. It has happened for the first time, when the state's Covid-19 single-day count breached 400-mark tumble the record of highest single-day spike of 395 cases reported on June 23.
