Rajasthan records highest single-day spike of 480 Covid-19 cases
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () State reported its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Saturday adding 480 new infections reported from different parts of the state. It has happened for the first time, when the state's Covid-19 single-day count breached 400-mark tumble the record of highest single-day spike of 395 cases reported on June 23.
