UK film pioneer Earl Cameron dies aged 102 Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Earl Cameron, who broke down racial barriers by becoming one of British film's first black stars in the 1950s, has died at the age of 102, his family 👓 View full article

