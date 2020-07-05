India records highest single-day spike of over 22K COVID-19 cases Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,771 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,48,315, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country recorded a spike of 20,903 cases on Friday. The death count rose to 18,655, with 442 people succumbing to the deadly virus in 24 hours. A total of 3,94,226


