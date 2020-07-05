Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence Day of the United States.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech

President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech 01:23

 President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.Mr Trump watched paratroopers float to the ground in a tribute to America, greeted his audience of front-line medical workers and others central in responding to the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump [Video]

US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump

Launching another scathing attack on China, US President Donald Trump addressed the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, saying that the country was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China. "The power of tariffs being imposed on foreign lands that took advantage of the United States for decades enabled us to make great trade deals where there were none. Tens of billions of dollars are now paid to the US treasury by the same countries but then we got hit by the virus that came from China," Trump said. He further said, "We're producing gowns, masks, and surgical equipment. It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China where ironically this virus and others came from. China's secrecy, deceptions, and cover-ups allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable." Speaking on the coronavirus vaccines, Trump said, "We are now unbelievably doing well and are testing on vaccines, treatments and therapeutics. I want to send our thanks to scientists and researchers around the country and the world who are at the forefront of our historic effort to rapidly develop and deliver life-saving treatments and ultimately a vaccine. We are unleashing our nation's scientific brilliance and we will likely have a therapeutic and vaccines solution long before the end of the year."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:26Published
Will defeat radical left, people who have absolutely no clue what they are doing: Trump [Video]

Will defeat radical left, people who have absolutely no clue what they are doing: Trump

The US is in the process to defeat the radical left, agitators, looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing, said President Donald Trump during his second 'Salute to America' celebration speech. "American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth...We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing," Trump said. He further said, "We will not allow anyone to divide our citizens by race or background. We will not allow them to foment hate, discord and distrust."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

With power of 7-S mantra, BJP workers should keep moving ahead: PM Modi

 "Every BJP worker should carry with them the power of seven S--service (seva bhav), balance (santulan), patience (Sanyam), coordination (Samanvay), positivity..
IndiaTimes

Comments on medical facility in Leh ‘malicious’, says Army

 The Army has rejected as “malicious and unsubstantiated” the allegations by “some quarters” on social media and elsewhere about PM Narendra Modi’s..
IndiaTimes

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Kanye West tweets he's running for president in 2020, Elon Musk offers 'full support'

 Kanye West tweeted on Independence Day that he's running for president in 2020. "We must now realize the promise of America," he wrote.
USATODAY.com

President Donald Trump hosts Independence Day celebration at White House

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed visitors to the White House's South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement' [Video]

Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'

In a speech given at the foot of Mt. Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J. Trump didn't hold back. According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

 SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore...
Seattle Times

Donald Trump promises fireworks at Mount Rushmore in election year

 President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesWorldNews

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

 US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this