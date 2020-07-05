Global  
 

See Photos: Pune man wears gold face mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh to fight COVID-19

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 July 2020
From face masks and handkerchiefs to dupattas and other cloth items, people across the country are using different things to keep themselves safe from coronavirus. According to the Home Ministry's guidelines for 'Unlock 2', wearing a face mask/face cover is compulsory at public places, workplaces, and during transport.

A man...
News video: Man Fights Off Coronavirus in Pure Gold Face Mask Worth Over $3,800

Man Fights Off Coronavirus in Pure Gold Face Mask Worth Over $3,800 00:52

 A man in western India is getting through the pandemic by combining fashion and function. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

