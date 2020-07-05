See Photos: Pune man wears gold face mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh to fight COVID-19
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () From face masks and handkerchiefs to dupattas and other cloth items, people across the country are using different things to keep themselves safe from coronavirus. According to the Home Ministry's guidelines for 'Unlock 2', wearing a face mask/face cover is compulsory at public places, workplaces, and during transport.
A Pune resident has shot to limelight with a unique face mask. Shankar Kurade of Pimpri-Chinchwad splurged Rs 2.89 lakh on a mask made of gold. He reportedly said that the mask has minute holes for air..
