UP: Where’s Vikas Dubey? Vigil at Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

A high alert has been sounded along districts bordering Nepal to stop the elusive gangster Vikas Dubey from fleeing the country. Twenty-five teams comprising 2,000 policemen have been formed to hunt him down. Police have zeroed in two areas where the don may be holed up amidst speculation that he would surrender soon. 👓 View full article



