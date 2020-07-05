Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi extends greetings on 'Guru Purnima'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
"Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful," the prime minister said in a tweet. He paid his respect to all the gurus on the occasion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Asadha Poornima: Teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity in thought, action, says PM Modi

Asadha Poornima: Teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity in thought, action, says PM Modi 02:03

 On the occasion of Asadha Poornima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Lord Buddha. While speaking at the event he said, "I want to convey my greetings to all on the occasion of Asadha Poornima today. It is also known as Guru Purnima. This is a day to remember our gurus, who gave us...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Ram Vilas Paswan, says his administrative experience asset for govt

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday saying that latter's administrative experience and..
IndiaTimes

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

 US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence..
IndiaTimes

With power of 7-S mantra, BJP workers should keep moving ahead: PM Modi

 "Every BJP worker should carry with them the power of seven S--service (seva bhav), balance (santulan), patience (Sanyam), coordination (Samanvay), positivity..
IndiaTimes

'America loves India': Donald Trump thanks 'friend' PM Modi for Independence Day greetings

 PM Modi had congratulated Trump and people of the US as the country marks its 244th anniversary of Independence on July 4.
DNA

Guru Purnima Guru Purnima Spiritual tradition

Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on Guru Purnima

 "Three things that cannot be hidden for long - Sun, Moon, and Truth - Gautam Buddha. Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Guru Purnima," the Congress..
IndiaTimes
Devotees take holy dip at Sangam Ghat on Guru Purnima [Video]

Devotees take holy dip at Sangam Ghat on Guru Purnima

Devotees offer prayers and take holy dip at the Sangam Ghat on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The country is celebrating Guru Purnima on July 05 this year. Guru Purnima is the day to pay our gratitude to gurus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guru Purnima | 'Buddha's teachings celebrate simplicity in thought, action': PM [Video]

Guru Purnima | 'Buddha's teachings celebrate simplicity in thought, action': PM

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Buddha's teachings can show the world a way ahead and urged the country’s youth to follow his teachings. PM Modi was addressing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:06Published
Asadha Purnima | 'India proud of being land of Dhamma's origin': President Kovind [Video]

Asadha Purnima | 'India proud of being land of Dhamma's origin': President Kovind

International Buddhist Confederation organised Asadha Purnima celebrations on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the event. He was accompanied by Kiren RIjiju and Prahlad Singh Patel. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published
Asadha Poornima: India is proud of being 'land of origin of Dhamma', says President Kovind [Video]

Asadha Poornima: India is proud of being 'land of origin of Dhamma', says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on July 04 addressed the nation on the occasion of Asadha Poornima in Delhi. He said, "India is proud of being the land of the origin of the Dhamma. It was from India that it..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi extends greetings on 'Guru Purnima'

 "Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful," the prime minister said in a tweet. He paid his respect to...
IndiaTimes

Happy Guru Purnima: Wishes, messages and more

 This year Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Sunday, July 5.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

Tweets about this