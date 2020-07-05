|
PM Modi extends greetings on 'Guru Purnima'
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
"Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful," the prime minister said in a tweet. He paid his respect to all the gurus on the occasion.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Ram Vilas Paswan, says his administrative experience asset for govtPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday saying that latter's administrative experience and..
IndiaTimes
America loves India, says US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence..
IndiaTimes
With power of 7-S mantra, BJP workers should keep moving ahead: PM Modi"Every BJP worker should carry with them the power of seven S--service (seva bhav), balance (santulan), patience (Sanyam), coordination (Samanvay), positivity..
IndiaTimes
'America loves India': Donald Trump thanks 'friend' PM Modi for Independence Day greetingsPM Modi had congratulated Trump and people of the US as the country marks its 244th anniversary of Independence on July 4.
DNA
Guru Purnima Spiritual tradition
Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on Guru Purnima"Three things that cannot be hidden for long - Sun, Moon, and Truth - Gautam Buddha. Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Guru Purnima," the Congress..
IndiaTimes
Devotees take holy dip at Sangam Ghat on Guru Purnima
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this