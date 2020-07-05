|
Kanpur encounter: Main accused Vikas Dubey received call from police station before cops came to arrest
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, had received a phone call from the police station before the police came to arrest him following which he had called other accomplices and fired bullets on the police personnel, claimed Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Dubey.
