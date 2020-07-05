Global  

Kanpur encounter: Main accused Vikas Dubey received call from police station before cops came to arrest

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, had received a phone call from the police station before the police came to arrest him following which he had called other accomplices and fired bullets on the police personnel, claimed Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Dubey.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kanpur DM visits encounter site, says 'keeping eye on everything'

Kanpur DM visits encounter site, says 'keeping eye on everything' 01:24

 Eight policemen were killed while raiding house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village of Kanpur on July 03. Later during search operation, two criminals were also neutralised by cops. Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari visited encounter spot in Bikaru village. While...

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey was tipped-off before raid, power snapped in village, says accomplice after arrest

 Daya Shankar Agnihotri was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday following an encounter last night, said Kanpur Police.
DNA

Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Police arrest accomplice of Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey

 Daya Shankar Agnihotri was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday following an encounter last night, said Kanpur Police.
DNA
Bounty of Rs 50,000 announced on Vikas Dubey: IG Kanpur [Video]

Bounty of Rs 50,000 announced on Vikas Dubey: IG Kanpur

Inspector General of Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, informing about Kanpur encounter case on July 04 said a reward of Rs 50,000 on Vikas Dubey has been announced. "Kanpur officers are continuously searching for the accused to arrest them. A bounty of Rs 50,000 has been announced on Vikas Dubey. Our teams are constantly investigating about the matter," said IG Kanpur. "Villagers have told police that he (Vikas Dubey) built the house on a piece of illegally occupied land and was carrying out criminal activities there. Vikas Dubey's listed bank accounts will also be seized," he further added. Kanpur district administration on July 04 demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter case. Dubey is responsible for killing of eight police personnel when they went to arrest him in Kanpur's Bikaru.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:01Published

No one safe in UP's jungle raj, says Priyanka; Congress to launch e-campaign against crime

 There is a “jungle raj” prevailing in Uttar Pradesh where no one, including police, is safe, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said..
IndiaTimes

Kulgam encounter: 1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in J&K’s Arreh area [Video]

Kulgam encounter: 1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in J&K’s Arreh area

An unidentified terrorist was killed and two soldiers were injured on Saturday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said. Gurinderpal Singh, Kulgam’s superintendent of police,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:05Published
Kanpur encounter: District administration demolishes accused Vikas Dubey's house [Video]

Kanpur encounter: District administration demolishes accused Vikas Dubey's house

Kanpur district administration demolished house of Vikas Dubey. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in Kanpur encounter case. On July 3, eight cops were killed during a raid in Kanpur. The cops had gone to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:07Published
Drunk Delhi cop runs over woman, Hero Cycles #BoycottChina plan & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Drunk Delhi cop runs over woman, Hero Cycles #BoycottChina plan & more news | Oneindia News

A Delhi police personnel crashed into a woman and then ran over her while trying to escape; Hero Cycles boycotts China, Rs 900 crores trade ties shelved; Scientists say ICMR claim for vaccine by August..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:52Published

