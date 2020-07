Teen spends Rs 16 lakh from parents' accounts on PUBG in-app purchases Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

PUBG has remained a popular game during the coronavirus pandemic and has seen major revenue growth during lockdown. A 17-year-old teen from Punjab spent a whopping Rs 16 lakh from his parents’ bank accounts for making app-in purchases and upgradation on this highly addictive game.



The teen had access to three banking... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this