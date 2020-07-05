Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Anti-China protests in PoK against illegal construction of dams



Residents of Muzaffarabad held protest against China and Pakistan, opposing the construction of dams on Neelam and Jhelum rivers. A protestor said, "Agreement for the dams was signed between governments of China and Pakistan, we had no say in it." The protesters also highlighted environmental impacts caused by the dams constructed by Pakistan and China. Recently, a tripartite agreement was signed between a Chinese company and the governments of Pakistan and China for construction of a 1,124 megawatt hydropower project in Kohala costing US 2.4 billion dollars.

