Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Sunday, 5 July 2020
Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in forward area of J&K’s Poonch district on Sunday evening, an Army spokesperson said. This is the second breach of truce in the past 24 hours. “Around 7.45pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Poonch’s Balakote sector.
Poonch district, India Poonch district, India District of Jammu and Kashmir in India

Line of Control Line of Control Demarcation line between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Balakote Balakote Village in Jammu and Kashmir, India

