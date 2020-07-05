|
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in forward area of J&K’s Poonch district on Sunday evening, an Army spokesperson said. This is the second breach of truce in the past 24 hours. “Around 7.45pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Poonch’s Balakote sector.
