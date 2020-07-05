Highways ministry ups border roads upkeep funds by 4 times

BRO constructs 3 bridges in Ladakh to facilitate Indian Army, civilians



The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built three bridges near Leh which facilitated Indian Army's tank movement during stand-off along Line of Actual Control (LAC). It will allow movement of tanks and heavy vehicles in Nimmu and Basgo areas of Ladakh. The bridge was built at km 397 on National Highway-1. The third bridge has been constructed in Ule Topo area of Ladakh. While speaking to ANI, a BRO Executive Engineer, B Kishan said, "We built a bridge at km 397 on NH-1. This bridge has been made in a record time of three months. It is capable of carrying any sort of load which will cause no hindrance in the traffic." When asked about frequent Chinese objections to road construction activities in Ladakh sector, he added, "BRO has nothing to do with objections as we do whatever assignment is given to us."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:57 Published on January 1, 1970