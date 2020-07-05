Highways ministry ups border roads upkeep funds by 4 times
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () The road transport and highways ministry has increased four-fold the allocation for maintenance of border roads managed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) from Rs 30 crore to Rs 120 crore for this year.
The Border Roads Organisation is reportedly expanding the Khardung La road, one of the highest motorable stretches. The road is being turned into a two-lane pass. Incidentally, it is the development of border road infrastructure which is believed to be one of the points of contention between India...
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is doubling the lane of the world's highest motorable road at Khardung La which provides connectivity to the Siachen Glacier as well as the China border. The road at top point remains covered with ice for almost entire year. The double lane will help in preventing accidents of both military and civilian vehicles.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built three bridges near Leh which facilitated Indian Army's tank movement during stand-off along Line of Actual Control (LAC). It will allow movement of tanks and heavy vehicles in Nimmu and Basgo areas of Ladakh. The bridge was built at km 397 on National Highway-1. The third bridge has been constructed in Ule Topo area of Ladakh. While speaking to ANI, a BRO Executive Engineer, B Kishan said, "We built a bridge at km 397 on NH-1. This bridge has been made in a record time of three months. It is capable of carrying any sort of load which will cause no hindrance in the traffic." When asked about frequent Chinese objections to road construction activities in Ladakh sector, he added, "BRO has nothing to do with objections as we do whatever assignment is given to us."
