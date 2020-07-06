|
PM Modi pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi's visit to Ladakh boosted morale of security forces: ITBP DGDeswal said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital has been developed to help out citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus.
DNA
PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him on national, international issues
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)
Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda pay floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this