PM Modi pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Syama Prasad Mukherjee Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)

