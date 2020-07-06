PM Modi pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda pay floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary



Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on June 23 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on the occasion of his death anniversary, at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow. BJP President JP Nadda also paid tribute to Mukherjee in Delhi. The CM also inspected the hospital premises and inquired about the health condition of the patients. Syama Prasad Mukherjee (1901-1953) was a politician, barrister, academician, and the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

